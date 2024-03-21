Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Preservation [Image 5 of 5]

    Daily Preservation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Depaul, a native of Fairfield, California, paints a railing in the aft main machinery room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8302573
    VIRIN: 240321-N-CM165-1011
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: FAIRFIELD, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    LHD4
    MM
    Machinist's Mate

