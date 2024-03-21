Daily Preservation

Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Depaul, a native of Fairfield, California, paints a railing in the aft main machinery room aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

