Machinist’s Mate Fireman Tyrell Russell, a native of Cincinnati Ohio, checks a machines oil color to determine its use aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), March 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 01:40 Photo ID: 8302572 VIRIN: 240321-N-CM165-1079 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oil Sample Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.