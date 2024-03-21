Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eric Malloy, center, a native of Parkton, North Carolina, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), calls out the first anchor chain shot in the ship’s forecastle during a scheduled sea and anchor evolution in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8302571
|VIRIN:
|240321-N-MH008-1103
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PARKTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aea and Anchor Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
