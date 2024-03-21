Aea and Anchor Evolution

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eric Malloy, center, a native of Parkton, North Carolina, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), calls out the first anchor chain shot in the ship’s forecastle during a scheduled sea and anchor evolution in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

