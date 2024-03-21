Boxer Drops Anchor

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Fred Tolbert, a native of Atlanta, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), tensions an anchor chain stay in the ship’s forecastle during a scheduled sea and anchor evolution in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

