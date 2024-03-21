Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 1 of 5]

    Boxer Ammunition Onload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, prepares to lower ammunition onto the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a scheduled ammunition onload as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    This work, Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 5 of 5], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

