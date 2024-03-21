Boxer Ammunition Onload

An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, prepares to lower ammunition onto the flight deck of USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a scheduled ammunition onload as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024, by SA Normand Basque