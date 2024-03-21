A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) observes Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open-water transit to onload Harpers Ferry in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8302479 VIRIN: 240320-M-HY848-1068 Resolution: 6535x5050 Size: 4.47 MB Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU ACVs Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.