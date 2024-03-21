Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU ACVs Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 1 of 6]

    15th MEU ACVs Embark USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open-water transit with Amphibious Combat Vehicles to load onto the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

