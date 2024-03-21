Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Various freshly cut fruits and vegetable items are pictured on the cold serving line at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Throughout the self-serve areas are clearly marked nutrition cards as part of the Go-Green Program. The program is a Department of Defense-wide program which the Navy started to implement in 2016 and continues to expand the options of fresh food items each quarter. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 22:06 Photo ID: 8302408 VIRIN: 240320-N-TG517-9032 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.28 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Go-Green fresh food options at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.