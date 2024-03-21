Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South host change of command ceremony

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Casey Cooper 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    Darren Mires, left, and Dennis Robert, middle, from the Zulu Social Aide and Pleasure Club present U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, outgoing commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, with a gift during his change of command ceremony at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, March 21, 2024. Bellon retired after 35 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps’ active and reserve component. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Casey Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8302343
    VIRIN: 240321-M-YL291-1022
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 23.49 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South host change of command ceremony, by LCpl Casey Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CG
    CoC
    MARFORRES
    MARFORSOUTH
    MFR
    MFS

