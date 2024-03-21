Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South host change of command ceremony

Darren Mires, left, and Dennis Robert, middle, from the Zulu Social Aide and Pleasure Club present U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, outgoing commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, with a gift during his change of command ceremony at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, March 21, 2024. Bellon retired after 35 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps’ active and reserve component. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Casey Cooper)

