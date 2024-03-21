USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia (March 21, 2024) – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Adam Huggins, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), is greeted by his family as Bataan returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight and a half-month deployment operating in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation, March 21, 2024. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

