    USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 20 of 27]

    USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lauren Howes 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Virginia (March 21, 2024) – Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Adam Huggins, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), is greeted by his family as Bataan returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight and a half-month deployment operating in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation, March 21, 2024. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8302338
    VIRIN: 240321-N-CQ682-1456
    Resolution: 2617x1745
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 27 of 27], by CPO Lauren Howes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

