USS Bataan Returns to Naval Station

NORFOLK, Virginia (March 21, 2024) – Capt. Paul Burkhart, commanding officer, USS Bataan (LHD 5) spoke with a local media outlet as Sailors stationed aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), go to great friends and family pier side at Naval Station Norfolk following an eight and a half-month deployment operating in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation, March 21, 2024. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lauren Howes)

