49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman

Matthew Cuba, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resource manager, shows a ground stone found at LA202921 or Gomolak Overlook site at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 7, 2024. Remnants found on the site are believed to be approximately 8,200 years old, among the oldest uncovered in the Tularosa Basin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

