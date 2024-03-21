49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman

Fragments found at the Paleo-Archaic site recovered by members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 7, 2024. The site named Gomolak Overlook is believed to be approximately 8,200 years old and is one of the oldest sites uncovered in the Tularosa Basin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

