49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman

Matthew Cuba, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resource manager, brushes off the remnants of a Paleo-Archaic hearth at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 7, 2024. The site named Gomolak Overlook is believed to be approximately 8,200 years old and is one of the oldest sites uncovered in the Tularosa Basin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

