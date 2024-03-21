Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman [Image 3 of 5]

    49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Matthew Cuba, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resource manager, brushes off the remnants of a Paleo-Archaic hearth at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 7, 2024. The site named Gomolak Overlook is believed to be approximately 8,200 years old and is one of the oldest sites uncovered in the Tularosa Basin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    This work, 49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

