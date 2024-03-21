The remnants of an 8,200-year old hearth uncovered by the members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 7, 2024. The site named Gomolak Overlook is one of 400 documented sites on Holloman with each tied to a different archaeological period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 16:16 Photo ID: 8302060 VIRIN: 240307-F-IP012-1293 Resolution: 5696x3790 Size: 2.37 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CES assists in uncovering archeological site on Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.