Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA hosts National Women’s History Month at DSCR [Image 2 of 3]

    DLA hosts National Women’s History Month at DSCR

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 D’Juana Goodwin, G1 Management of Personnel, Virginia National Guard, shares her experience during the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation National Women’s History Month observance March 19, 2024, on Defense Supply Center Richmond in Virginia. This year’s theme, provided by the National Women’s History Alliance, is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” (DOD photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8302045
    VIRIN: 240319-D-UO290-1075
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA hosts National Women’s History Month at DSCR [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA hosts National Women’s History Month at DSCR
    DLA hosts National Women’s History Month at DSCR
    DLA hosts National Women’s History Month at DSCR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA
    Women's History Month
    Panel
    DLA Aviation
    DSC Richmond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT