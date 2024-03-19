BACH Staff Share Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Our Screaming Eagle Medical Home is spreading awareness for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Screening for colorectal cancer begins at age 45 so if you haven't yet, contact your care team through MHS GENESIS Patient Portal or call 270-798-4677 to schedule an appointment.

