U.S. Army Soldier Earns Second Olympic Berth

U.S. Army Sgt. Sagan Maddalena competed in the USA Shooting Smallbore Olympic Trials Part 3 March 17-19 at Fort Moore, Georgia.



Maddalena earned a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team in the Women's 50m Smallbore event. This Groveland, California native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.



Maddalena is also qualified to compete in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event in Paris as well. This will be her second Olympics. She competed in the 2020 Olympics and place 5th in the 50m Smallbore event.

