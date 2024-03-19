Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 08:59 Photo ID: 8300735 VIRIN: 010224-A-JC790-4917 Resolution: 5584x4018 Size: 3.02 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Service Members form special bonds while healing at the Fort Cavazos Intrepid Spirit Center [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.