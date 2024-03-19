Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ulrike Pailliotet, a workforce management specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, and a couple of her co-workers discuss an administrative action at the battalion’s headquarters March 21 in Vilseck, Germany. Pailliotet is responsible for developing and revising local national position descriptions, completing local national time and attendance reports, assisting with local national recruitment and hiring actions, and assisting with local national awards and recognition. She also assists Soldiers and Army civilians at AFSBn-Germany, as well. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 03:14
    Photo ID: 8300534
    VIRIN: 240321-A-SM279-3304
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Hometown: EROLZHEIM, BW, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers
    AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT