AFSBn-Germany workforce management specialist enjoys serving alongside Soldiers

Ulrike Pailliotet, a workforce management specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, and a couple of her co-workers discuss an administrative action at the battalion’s headquarters March 21 in Vilseck, Germany. Pailliotet is responsible for developing and revising local national position descriptions, completing local national time and attendance reports, assisting with local national recruitment and hiring actions, and assisting with local national awards and recognition. She also assists Soldiers and Army civilians at AFSBn-Germany, as well. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

