Culinary Specialist Seaman Christian Lopez, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), poses for a photo with Lt. Thejasa Jayachandran during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 21, 2024. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 01:54 Photo ID: 8300481 VIRIN: 240321-N-WS494-1013 Resolution: 2682x1788 Size: 979.68 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.