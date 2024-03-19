Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Benelux SGM laterally promoted to CSM [Image 3 of 5]

    AFSBn-Benelux SGM laterally promoted to CSM

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Romar from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux was laterally promoted from sergeant major to command sergeant major March 18 at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands.

    Romar, who will soon be assigned as the command sergeant major of the Special Troops Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, also received an Army Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service as the sergeant major of AFSBn-Benelux.

    Pictured here, Romar poses for a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the 405th AFSB command sergeant major.

