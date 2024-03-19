AFSBn-Benelux SGM laterally promoted to CSM

Army Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Romar from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux was laterally promoted from sergeant major to command sergeant major March 18 at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands.



Romar, who will soon be assigned as the command sergeant major of the Special Troops Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, also received an Army Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service as the sergeant major of AFSBn-Benelux.



Pictured here, Romar listens as Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the 405th AFSB command sergeant major, speaks during Romar's promotion ceremony.

