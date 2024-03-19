Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Richardson Texas [Image 4 of 14]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Richardson Texas

    RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster, Fla., sings with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier choir will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Richardson
    Texas
    Sea Chanters
    2024 National Tour

