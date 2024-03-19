Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army

Two heavily camouflaged Royal Thai Army soldiers reveal themselves during a combined armed forces assault exercise at Lopburi, Thailand, March 15, 2024. Thailand is a partner of choice, enduring friend, and ally. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 demonstrates the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States’ commitment to their long-standing alliance. Broad cooperation benefits both nations, and the Indo-Pacific, as a whole.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

