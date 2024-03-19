Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army [Image 3 of 3]

    Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Addison Shinn 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Two heavily camouflaged Royal Thai Army soldiers reveal themselves during a combined armed forces assault exercise at Lopburi, Thailand, March 15, 2024. Thailand is a partner of choice, enduring friend, and ally. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 demonstrates the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States’ commitment to their long-standing alliance. Broad cooperation benefits both nations, and the Indo-Pacific, as a whole.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

    This work, Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    Royal Thai Army
    HanumanGuardian2024
    366thMPAD
    Stryker Assault

