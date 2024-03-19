Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army

Royal Thai Army soldiers sprint out of bushes during a combined armed forces assault exercise with the Royal Thai Army at Lopburi, Thailand, March 15, 2024. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 demonstrates the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States’ commitment to their long-standing alliance. Thailand is a partner of choice, an enduring friend, and ally. Our broad cooperation benefits both nations, and the Indo-Pacific, as a whole.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)
