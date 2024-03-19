Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army [Image 2 of 3]

    Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Addison Shinn 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Royal Thai Army soldiers sprint out of bushes during a combined armed forces assault exercise with the Royal Thai Army at Lopburi, Thailand, March 15, 2024. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 demonstrates the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States’ commitment to their long-standing alliance. Thailand is a partner of choice, an enduring friend, and ally. Our broad cooperation benefits both nations, and the Indo-Pacific, as a whole.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 23:40
    Photo ID: 8300435
    VIRIN: 240316-A-AE781-1894
    Resolution: 5523x3682
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    Air Assault
    Royal Thai Army
    HanumanGuardian2024
    366thMPAD

