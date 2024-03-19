Combined armed forces assault with Royal Thai Army

A Royal Thai Army soldier surveys the area during a combined armed forces assault exercise with the Royal Thai Army at Lopburi, Thailand, March 15, 2024. The exercise was a part of Hanuman Guardian 2024, which included air and Stryker assaults on a simulated small village. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 demonstrates the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States’ commitment to their long-standing alliance. Thailand is a partner of choice, an enduring friend, and ally. Our broad cooperation benefits both nations, and the Indo-Pacific, as a whole.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: LOP BURI, TH