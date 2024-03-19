Medical Emergency Drill Aboard USS Tripoli

240313-N-VR794-3064

Sailors carry a simulated casualty on a Reeves Sleeve casualty stretcher during a Medical Training Team drill on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024