240313-N-VR794-3022
Sailors treat a simulated casualty for injuries during a Medical Training Team drill on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8300343
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4861x3241
|Size:
|892.52 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Emergency Drill Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
