    First commercial debris removal in Lahaina [Image 2 of 2]

    First commercial debris removal in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    USACE contractors work on the first commercial debris removal in Lahaina, Hawai’i, March 7, 2024. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (USACE photo by Melanie Peterson)

    This work, First commercial debris removal in Lahaina [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

