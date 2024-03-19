USACE contractors work on the first commercial debris removal in Lahaina, Hawai’i, March 7, 2024. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

