Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathryn Fahad, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bomb during an all-women weapons load competition, March 15, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured seven women from the 61st AMU, including three weapons load crew members who performed as competitors and four members who performed as evaluators. This competition not only enhances training but was one of several Women’s History Month events which contributed to advancing quality of life for Luke Airmen by celebrating the achievements of women, fostering an environment of diversity and excellence in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

