    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition [Image 5 of 9]

    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kathryn Fahad, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bomb during an all-women weapons load competition, March 15, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured seven women from the 61st AMU, including three weapons load crew members who performed as competitors and four members who performed as evaluators. This competition not only enhances training but was one of several Women’s History Month events which contributed to advancing quality of life for Luke Airmen by celebrating the achievements of women, fostering an environment of diversity and excellence in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8300054
    VIRIN: 240315-F-KJ279-1235
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Women's History Month
    Military
    Weapons
    AETC
    DEI

