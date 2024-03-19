Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Veronica Wiggle, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bomb to be loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II, March 15, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This event comes as a contribution to Women’s History Month. This year’s theme, “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion,” recognizes women throughout the country who understand that, for a positive future, biases and discrimination need to be eliminated from everyday life as well as institutions. Competitions like this not only enhance training but also contribute to advancing the quality of life for Luke Airmen by celebrating the achievements of women, fostering an environment of diversity and excellence in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

