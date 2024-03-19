Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition [Image 2 of 9]

    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Veronica Wiggle, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bomb to be loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II, March 15, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This event comes as a contribution to Women’s History Month. This year’s theme, “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion,” recognizes women throughout the country who understand that, for a positive future, biases and discrimination need to be eliminated from everyday life as well as institutions. Competitions like this not only enhance training but also contribute to advancing the quality of life for Luke Airmen by celebrating the achievements of women, fostering an environment of diversity and excellence in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 19:09
    Photo ID: 8300051
    VIRIN: 240315-F-KJ279-1158
    Resolution: 4077x3058
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition
    Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Women's History Month
    Military
    Weapons
    AETC
    DEI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT