Women in Weapons: Luke AFB hosts all female weapons competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Veronica Wiggle (left), Airman Diana Huff (middle), and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Fahad (right), 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, prepare for an all-women weapons load competition, March 15, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile, an AIM-9X sidewinder missile, and a GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bomb, with a time standard of 20 minutes. This competition not only enhances training but was one of several Women’s History Month events which contributed to advancing quality of life for Luke Airmen by celebrating the achievements of women, fostering an environment of diversity and excellence in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

