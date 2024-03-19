Students from the Morongo Unified School District visit The Combat Center for job shadowing event

Dr. Patricio I. Vargas, the superintendent for the Morongo Unified School District, left, listens to Marcelino Ryan, a Twentynine Palms, California native, fire chief with The Combat Center Fire Department, during a tour of The Combat Center Fire Department, during the MUSD Job Shadow Event at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 14, 2024. The Annual Job Shadowing Event provided over 130 students from the MUSD the opportunity to explore the careers of military and civilian occupations around MCAGCC by pairing students with specifically requested careers and the subject matter experts or sponsors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

