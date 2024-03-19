Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students from the Morongo Unified School District visit The Combat Center for job shadowing event [Image 12 of 18]

    Students from the Morongo Unified School District visit The Combat Center for job shadowing event

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Students from the Morongo Unified School District ride in Engine 451, assigned to The Combat Center Fire Department, during the MUSD Job Shadow Event at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 14, 2024. The Annual Job Shadowing Event provided over 130 students from the MUSD the opportunity to explore the careers of military and civilian occupations around MCAGCC by pairing students with specifically requested careers and the subject matter experts or sponsors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

