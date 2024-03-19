JTF-NCR/MDW Leaders Sign SAAPM proclamation

Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington commanding general, addresses attendees at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation signing at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., March 20, 2024. The 2024 SAAPM campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all. All members of the organization play a critical role in strengthening command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and in supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Will Reinier)

