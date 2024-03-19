Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-NCR/MDW Leaders Sign SAAPM proclamation [Image 1 of 8]

    JTF-NCR/MDW Leaders Sign SAAPM proclamation

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Reinier    

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Mr. Malukisa Makumbu, lead sexual assault response coordinator for Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington, addresses attendees at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation signing at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., March 20, 2024. The 2024 SAAPM campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all. All members of the organization play a critical role in strengthening command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and in supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Will Reinier)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8299794
    VIRIN: 240320-A-XU584-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-NCR/MDW Leaders Sign SAAPM proclamation [Image 8 of 8], by MSG William Reinier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    sexual assault
    SHARP
    SAAPM

