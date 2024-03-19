Discussing the Progress of GLRI-Funded P-Optimal Wetland

Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Geological Survey, Environmental Protection Agency, LimnoTech and the City of Defiance, observe water being pumped through a p-optimal wetland that collects water from a tributary and is then pumped through a series of cells in the wetland for a natural process to remove phosphorus from the water before it is returned to the tributary, Defiance, Ohio, March 18, 2024. The project is a $5 million Great Lakes Restoration Initiative demonstration to approaches that will reduce nutrient load to Great Lakes tributaries, including phosphorus which causes harmful algae blooms on the western end of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

