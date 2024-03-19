Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing the Progress of GLRI-Funded P-Optimal Wetland [Image 8 of 11]

    Discussing the Progress of GLRI-Funded P-Optimal Wetland

    DEFIANCE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Geological Survey, Environmental Protection Agency, LimnoTech and the City of Defiance, observe water being pumped through a p-optimal wetland that collects water from a tributary and is then pumped through a series of cells in the wetland for a natural process to remove phosphorus from the water before it is returned to the tributary, Defiance, Ohio, March 18, 2024. The project is a $5 million Great Lakes Restoration Initiative demonstration to approaches that will reduce nutrient load to Great Lakes tributaries, including phosphorus which causes harmful algae blooms on the western end of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 14:05
    VIRIN: 240318-A-MC713-1018
    Location: DEFIANCE, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussing the Progress of GLRI-Funded P-Optimal Wetland [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Defiance
    Buffalo District
    GLRI

