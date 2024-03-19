Integrated Battle Problem 24.1

A common unmanned surface vehicle (CUSV) docks at the Driscoll Mission Bay Boatyard & Marina in San Diego during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March08, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8299230
|VIRIN:
|240308-N-CI480-1578
|Resolution:
|3060x2040
|Size:
|567.96 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
