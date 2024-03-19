Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrated Battle Problem 24.1

    Integrated Battle Problem 24.1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    A common unmanned surface vehicle (CUSV) autonomously conducts maneuvers in San Diego Bay during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 08, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8299208
    VIRIN: 240309-N-CI480-9971
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 967.76 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Battle Problem 24.1, by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    commander pacific fleet
    Fleet Experimentation Program (FLEX)
    U.S. 3rd Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT