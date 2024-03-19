Integrated Battle Problem 24.1

A common unmanned surface vehicle (CUSV) autonomously conducts maneuvers in San Diego Bay during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.1, March 08, 2024. IBP 24.1 is a U.S. Pacific Fleet experiment, executed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, operationalizing multi-domain employment of unmanned systems to create fleet warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

