Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 09:15 Photo ID: 8298905 VIRIN: 240313-D-RS627-7274 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 4.38 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Dr. Jesus Caban Speaks at HIMSS 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.