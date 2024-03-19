Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Jesus Caban Speaks at HIMSS 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Dr. Jesus Caban Speaks at HIMSS 2024

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Jason Cunningham 

    DoD, Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology and Training

    Dr. Jesus Caban speaks at the HIMSS 2024 Conference in Orlando, Florida on March 13, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 09:15
    Photo ID: 8298905
    VIRIN: 240313-D-RS627-7274
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Jesus Caban Speaks at HIMSS 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    MHS
    DHA
    HIMSS
    FEHRM
    Jesus Caban

