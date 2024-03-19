U.S. Army medical forces synchronize medical support across Europe and Africa

Brig. Gen. Andrew Landers, commander of the 68th Theater Medical Command (Deployment Support), welcomes participants to the USAREURAF Command Surgeon sponsored Strategic Health Readiness Symposium held at Garmisch, Germany Mar. 18-21. The symposium is one of several annual events that focus on synchronizing Army medical readiness objectives for the entire theater. (Photo by Kirk Frady)
