    Norfolk Naval Shipyard team successfully executes repairs on USS Toledo [Image 23 of 33]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard team successfully executes repairs on USS Toledo

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to all our employees recognized March 15 for supporting work on USS Toledo’s (SSN 769) steering hydraulic cylinder as part of the boat’s Engineered Overhaul (EOH)! Workers banded together from the shipyard’s Inside Machine Shop (Shop 31), Outside Machine Shop (Shop 38), Pipefitter Shop (Shop 56), Mid-Atlantic Regional Test Laboratory (Code 134), Submarine Mechanical/Piping Branch (Code 265) and Operations Department (Code 300).

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8298772
    VIRIN: 240315-D-XX785-8518
    Resolution: 6728x4488
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard team successfully executes repairs on USS Toledo [Image 33 of 33], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard team successfully executes repairs on USS Toledo

