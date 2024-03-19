Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army medical forces synchronize medical support across Europe and Africa

    GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, commander of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) located at Fort Shafter, Hawaii shares her thoughts and experiences on theater level medical support with participants in the USAREURAF Command Surgeon sponsored Strategic Health Readiness Symposium held at Garmisch, Germany Mar. 18-21. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

