    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 4 of 4]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Aircraft sit on a ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as delegates gather to attend the 20th Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, March 19, 2024. Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations came together to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and ways to aid the country in its continued defense against Russia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

