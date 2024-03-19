Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 4]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Aircraft assigned to nearly 50 countries sit on a ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. The 20th UDCG allowed close coordination between Allies and partners to discuss current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    NATO
    SecDef
    UDCG

