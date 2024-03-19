SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Aircraft assigned to nearly 50 countries sit on a ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. The 20th UDCG allowed close coordination between Allies and partners to discuss current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE