SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

A Swedish Saab 340 aircraft sits on a ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. Sweden joined with nearly 50 other nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE