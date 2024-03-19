Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 2 of 4]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Swedish Saab 340 aircraft sits on a ramp at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. Sweden joined with nearly 50 other nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued close coordination by the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 05:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

